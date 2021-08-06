Juventus decides on the future of De Sciglio

The future of Mattia De Sciglio is one of many that Massimiliano Allegri has to sort out now that he has returned as the manager of Juventus.

The full-back was out of the plans of Andrea Pirlo last season and he spent the campaign on loan at Lyon.

He has returned like every other Bianconeri player and there have been several rumours about his future.

His fine form in France means he can still return to the French club and would not lack suitors if he is put up for sale.

However, Calciomercato claims Allegri has decided to keep him in Turin as a part of his plans for the upcoming season.

The Livorno-native worked well with the defender during his initial stint as the manager of the Bianconeri and believes he would still need his services now as well.

Juventus is working with a tight transfer budget and they need all the players that they can get now without spending money.

Pirlo used Juan Cuadrado as his right-back last season and the Colombian did well. He would now face competition for a starting place from De Sciglio in the 2021/2022 campaign.