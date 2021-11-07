Juventus decides on the future of underperforming star

Juventus has decided against keeping Alvaro Morata beyond this season, according to Todofichajes.

The Spaniard has been on loan at the Allianz Stadium in the last two seasons and Juve has paid 10m euros each time.

They could sign him outright for 35m euros at the end of this campaign, but the report says they are unimpressed with his goal return this season and they have decided to allow him to return to Atletico Madrid.

Juve FC Say

Morata has been one of the finest players at Juve, but strikers are in the team to score goals.

The Spaniard scored some important ones at the start of this season, but he is struggling at the moment.

His lack of goals is one of the reasons Juve is struggling to win matches and when they do, it is by a small margin.

The next summer transfer window will be a good time for the Bianconeri to find a replacement for him.

Morata also has the chance to give Juve reasons to keep him at the club before the season ends, although the Bianconeri will likely pay less than 35m euros.

This is because his current deal at Atletico expires at the end of next season. The Bianconeri would look to seal his transfer for less than half the current demanded fee.