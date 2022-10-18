Juventus has a number of older players in their squad now and some of them have expiring contracts.

This means the club faces deciding on their future which could either be offering them a contract extension or allowing them to leave.

One man who has his future already decided is Juan Cuadrado as he struggles to replicate his best form at the Allianz Stadium.

The Colombian did very well last season and played in many matches for Juve.

This triggered a one-year extension on his contract at the club, but he has been in poor form this term.

A report on Football Italia claims the Bianconeri have been unimpressed by his performance this season and they will not renew his contract.

The former Chelsea man can begin to plan for his future and it would be interesting to see if he would continue to play in Europe.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has served us well since he moved to the club initially on loan and it has been a good time together.

No one plays football forever, so now is the best time to allow him to leave and probably retire from the game.

That decision is left to him, but we must start looking for a replacement for him before the summer transfer window reopens.