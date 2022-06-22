Moise Kean is a Juventus-bred player and his return to the club in the last summer transfer window was supposed to be great news.

He had left them for Everton in 2019, and Juve hoped that he would become even better at the Premier League club.

He struggled in English football but shone at PSG on loan in the 2020/2021 season.

Juve brought him back last summer on a two-year loan deal, but his return hasn’t been fruitful and the club has now decided to let him leave.

La Repubblica, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, says the Bianconeri no longer believes he suits their project and they have decided to allow him to depart.

They are actively looking for a buyer for the 22-year-old, and PSG is one of his suitors.

Juve FC Says

Kean has not been good enough and we do not have the time to wait for the striker to become a better player.

We have to offload him fast and sign a replacement that can come in and make an instant impact.

However, we must redeem him for around 28m euros, a fee that we cannot pay and most clubs will struggle to pay for the level of performance he showed last season.