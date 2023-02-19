Juventus decides to cash in on Premier League loanee

Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria is currently on loan with English Premier League side Chelsea and even if he does not secure a permanent move with the London club, Juve will still look to offload the Swiss international in the summer, according to The Standard.

Chelsea has the option to buy the 26-year-old but considering all that is going on with them, it is unlikely they will take up the opportunity.

Juventus received £500k in a loan fee with a £27 million buy clause inserted but Zakaria has hardly featured for The Blues and Chelsea has their sights set on higher-profile players like Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.

Juve FC Says

Signing Zakaria at the time looked like good business but for some reason, Max Allegri did not take to him and almost immediately he became surplus to requirements, which begs the question, why was this not noticed beforehand, surely the scouts or Sporting director did their homework in advance.

It is a shame that it is not working out for Zakaria in London because it means he will return to Juve and the headache that comes with a player not wanted by the club that has to be offloaded.

That said, who knows what would happen if Allegri is sacked, a new man may like Zakaria. Time will tell