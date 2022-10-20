Nicolo Fagioli had a great 2021/2022 season on loan at Cremonese and he hoped he would earn a regular starting place at Juve when he returned.

The Bianconeri instead added Paul Pogba and Leandro Paredes to their squad, which increased competition for a playing spot on the team.

The midfielder is even behind Fabio Miretti, who was playing for the under-19 last season.

It is not an ideal situation for Fagioli and it could get worse now that Pogba is close to a return to first-team action.

The January transfer window offers him a chance to find a new home where he would be valued and Juve will support him.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri have decided he would leave them on loan when the window opens.

Several clubs want to add him to their squad, but Empoli might become the preferred choice.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is clearly a very talented player and the midfielder has proven this when he has played for us.

However, the players above him on the pecking order are more accomplished and he needs to leave to play often.

Otherwise, his career will stall and he will struggle to find a new club in Serie A next season.