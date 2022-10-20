Nicolo Fagioli had a great 2021/2022 season on loan at Cremonese and he hoped he would earn a regular starting place at Juve when he returned.
The Bianconeri instead added Paul Pogba and Leandro Paredes to their squad, which increased competition for a playing spot on the team.
The midfielder is even behind Fabio Miretti, who was playing for the under-19 last season.
It is not an ideal situation for Fagioli and it could get worse now that Pogba is close to a return to first-team action.
The January transfer window offers him a chance to find a new home where he would be valued and Juve will support him.
A report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri have decided he would leave them on loan when the window opens.
Several clubs want to add him to their squad, but Empoli might become the preferred choice.
Juve FC Says
Fagioli is clearly a very talented player and the midfielder has proven this when he has played for us.
However, the players above him on the pecking order are more accomplished and he needs to leave to play often.
Otherwise, his career will stall and he will struggle to find a new club in Serie A next season.
5 Comments
Meanwhile McKennie enjoys Juventus first team
As much as I like to see Fagioli break into the first team, he ain’t at that level yet.
Besides, he has different characteristics than McKennie, even though McK is far from quality at the moment.
Stop overhyping these youngsters and let them gain experience out on loan first, before thinking they can become great players.
I’d like a little if whatever you smoke buddy
The same thing they’re smoking at Juventus training center by seeing Fagioli is still not ready for the first team.
But hey, you guys know better, right?
From your holes in your homes?
Behind a screen and a keyboard?
Yeah, definitely, you know way more than the professionals employed at Juventus.
The hope is always youngsters when the current situation is so dark. We have a coach who leads a team with some of the worst stats in Serie A. This is a team who for most of the seasons cant even string together the simplest of play. So its even more painful when the youngsters rot away on the bench when you have established players out of their dept representing this team. Young players like Fagioli needs a coach to develop them, and aint getting that in Allegri who would rather buy Paredes then try trusting Rovella. I would argue that juve would be well of to get a coach like De Zerbi to develop these youngsters since Juve are so limited financially.