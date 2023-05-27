Juventus decides to look inwards to replace Leandro Paredes

Juventus has reportedly made a decision regarding the future of midfielder Leandro Paredes, who will be returning to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season following an underwhelming loan spell at the Allianz Stadium.

When Paredes arrived at Juventus, there were high expectations for his contribution to the team. However, he failed to impress and found himself behind other players like Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti in the pecking order.

As a result, Juventus has opted to send Paredes back to PSG, creating an opportunity for an internal replacement within the squad. According to Tuttojuve, Nicolo Rovella is expected to return to Turin in the summer after a successful loan spell at Monza.

Juve is prioritising the development of young talents within their squad, and they believe that Rovella has the potential to be a capable or even superior replacement for Paredes.

With the departure of Paredes and the potential integration of Rovella, Juventus aims to continue its focus on nurturing young talents as they plan for the future.

Juve FC Says

Paredes is one of the players we will not miss when he leaves because he has hardly made any sort of impact on the team.

Rovella’s loan move to Monza has proven to be a good decision and we expect him to return to the club prepared to play.