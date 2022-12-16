Juventus decides to make Danilo a two-year offer

Juventus has enjoyed the talents of Danilo for some time, and the Brazilian is set to get even more years on his Bianconeri contract.

The versatile defender has shown he has what it takes to play for the club and often does well while filling in for different roles at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve knows his importance and rejected advances for him in the summer. He has repaid that faith with some very fine performances for them and now they want to hand him a new deal.

It has previously been thought that they will extend his current contract by one year from 2024 to 2025. However, Tuttomercatoweb reports it is set to be extended by at least two more seasons.

The club will begin talks with his entourage soon, and they expect him to agree to a new deal until 2026.

Juve FC Says

Danilo has been a very important player for us, and the defender is one man we can trust to deliver top-level performances whenever he is on the pitch.

Keeping him at the club is an easy decision, and we hope he will continue to deliver his best showings for the Bianconeri over the next few seasons.