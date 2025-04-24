Juventus have already set their plans for Teun Koopmeiners ahead of the summer transfer session, reveals a report in the Italian press.

The Bianconeri spent several months chasing the Dutchman before eventually signing him last August.

The midfielder’s desire played a massive role in the saga, as his defiant stance forced the stubborn Atalanta to sit at the table with Juventus and negotiate a transfer.

The Old Lady forked out a figure in the region of 60 million euros, thus making Koopmeiners one of the club’s biggest investments in recent years.

The 27-year-old was considered the cherry on top of a stellar transfer campaign, but his maiden season in Turin has been a major letdown.

Koopmeiners was often defended by Thiago Motta who considered him instrumental for his tactical jigsaw, and Igor Tudor also confirmed him as a regular starter.

Getty Images

However, the attacking midfielder has only produced four goals and three assists in 40 appearances in all competitions. These stats pale in comparison to the numbers he used to register during his time in Bergamo.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are still keen to keep the player beyond next summer.

The pink newspaper insists that Koopmeiners still holds the utmost trust of everyone at the club, also thanks to his great professionalism and availability.

Therefore, the AZ Alkmaar youth product isn’t expected to change scenery in the summer, regardless of the identity of the Juventus manager.

It should also be noted that the Serie A giants would likely struggle to offload the player at this stage without registering a capital loss, which is certainly a vital factor to consider.

Juventus would have to sell Koopmeiners for a figure in the region of 48 million euros to avoid recording a financial loss.