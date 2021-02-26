Juventus decision made on Weston McKennie’s future

Juventus have made the decision to keep Weston McKennie beyond his current loan deal, despite the fact he is yet to trigger the obligation to buy.

The American midfielder has been a joy to watch this season, showing his all-round ability to help out at both ends of the field, as well as showing his tactical awareness playing in various roles under Pirlo.

Of late, McKennie has enjoyed most of his football as the wide midfielder, who is to tuck in and cover for the overlapping full-back, as well as helping out in attack at other times, while helping to maintain the shape of the team amidst the interchanges.

This is not the easiest position to figure out, but one that Andrea Pirlo insists on, and McKennie is one who plays it subtly and without issue.

Of course some who don’t follow as closely will remember the 22 year-old’s important goals. The second of the 3-0 win over Barcelona to assure us of victory, the equaliser shortly after coming off the bench with us 1-0 down to Torino, before we stole the match 2-1 late one, and the goal to put us 3-1 up over AC Milan in our Serie A victory also.

TuttoSport claims that the midfielder arrived with the thoughts of being a stop-gap, but has established himself as a favourite amongst the fans, and a respected member of Pirlo’s first-team, and one which the has now earned him a future at the club. The report claims that the decision has been made to make his move permanent, and I can’t imagine there is a single fan who has any doubt that he will continue to succeed in Turin.

Patrick