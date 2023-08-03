Fabio Miretti’s future at Juventus is about to be determined, as the club faces the decision of whether to keep him for the current season or send him out on loan.

The young player made his breakthrough into the senior team at the end of the 2021/2022 season and became an important member of the squad last year. However, he faced tough competition from Nicolo Fagioli towards the latter stages of the campaign, leading to the possibility of him being loaned out to gain valuable playing time.

With Nicolo Rovella’s return to the Allianz Stadium after his loan spell at Monza, Juventus now has another option available to Max Allegri, which may further influence the decision regarding Miretti’s future.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the club is seriously considering sending Miretti out on loan, and the final verdict will be revealed tomorrow. If Juventus opts to grant him the opportunity to gain regular first-team experience elsewhere, there should be no shortage of clubs eager to take him on board.

Juve FC Says

Miretti needs game time and will hardly get enough of that if he remains at the club.

But he has the quality to play for a mid or lower-table Italian side and we should send him to a team that commits to fielding him often.