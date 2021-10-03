Juventus decision proving right as Ronaldo disrupts Man United’s ‘familiar pattern’

Juventus allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to leave this summer, with many claiming that he had become a hindrance to our side, and he is now facing criticism with Man United.

The Red Devils have been struggling for form of late, failing to win any of their last three domestic matches, whilst scraping past Villarreal in the Champions League group clash in midweek also.

Ronaldo is now claimed to have caused ‘miscommunication’ for his side, with Danny Blind claiming that he has no intention of winning the ball back, simply waiting for his team-mates to do the dirty work for him to score the goals.

“Ronaldo doesn’t really need to play an active role,” Dann Blind told Sportnieuws(via the Express).

“Like ‘take your time’. You also see the other players looking at you like, ‘how are we going to solve it then?’

“Normally, the striker runs from one central defender to the other. This caused a lot of miscommunication.

“Now, they are not playing in their familiar pattern. When the ball was deflected [against Villarreal], you saw Paul Pogba coaching that they had to put all the pressure on.

“Ronaldo did not do that; he is not like that. He only thinks about goals and hopes others will conquer the ball.”

While the Portuguese’s ability to score goals was never in question, those watching Juventus last season could see what Danny Blind has noticed on too many occasions, with the team focused on what they can do for Ronaldo, and not what he can do for them.

The team ethic is returning for us in Turin, but it appears that the issues for the Red Devils are starting to emerge already.

Patrick