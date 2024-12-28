Former Lazio director Igli Tare has expressed his support for Juventus’ decision to hold off on signing a new striker and instead wait for the return of Arkadiusz Milik. The Bianconeri have relied heavily on Dusan Vlahovic this season, as Milik has been sidelined by injury since the conclusion of the previous campaign.

Milik, a seasoned Poland international, brings valuable experience to the Juventus squad. The club believes his return will help alleviate the pressure on Vlahovic, preventing the Serbian from burning out as the season progresses. While many fans are eager for Juventus to bolster their attack during the upcoming transfer window, the club has opted for a different approach.

Cristiano Giuntoli, Juventus’ sporting director, remains confident in this strategy. According to him, the team will wait for Milik’s recovery, believing the striker will play a crucial role in the latter half of the season. This stance, however, has divided opinion among fans and pundits, as many expected the club to pursue reinforcements in January.

Tare, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, endorsed the club’s decision, suggesting that Juventus has sufficient firepower in its squad to score goals. He pointed out that Nico Gonzalez, who has now recovered from his own setbacks, could also contribute significantly to the team’s attacking output. Tare remarked, “In my opinion, yes: Milik will return, Vlahovic is a certainty, and now that Gonzalez has recovered, he’ll score a few goals.”

Juventus supporters understandably desire consistency in attack, but the club seems committed to its plan of relying on its current roster. With Vlahovic leading the line and Milik expected to return soon, Juventus believes it can manage without adding another striker in the winter market.

The Bianconeri currently boast one of the strongest attacking units in Serie A, and if their forwards can rediscover peak form, the goals will likely come. Tare’s endorsement underscores the importance of trust in Juventus’ planning, as the team aims to maintain its competitive edge in the second half of the campaign.