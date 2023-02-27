Juventus defence is keeping their European dream alive

Under Max Allegri, Juventus prides itself on having a very strong defence and it is proving to be the backbone of its success in recent weeks.

The black and whites have been in terrific form at the back, which has helped them win games even with narrow margins.

The black and whites have some of the finest defenders in the league and investing in these players is beginning to pay off.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the goal they conceded in the game against Nantes is the only time their defence has been breached in the last 540 minutes.

This spans more than four matches and shows the team’s solidity at the back could eventually help it to end inside the top four.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest defenders in Serie A on our team now, which shows in our performances.

As long as the defenders do their job and our attackers score goals, we could end this season in fine fashion.

But it would take work to maintain this streak and our men must ignore all forms of distraction on and off the pitch as we have very limited matches to play.