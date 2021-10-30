Juventus’ defence is worst since 1961-62 season

It has been over two generations since Juventus has had such a poor start to their campaign defensively.

The Bianconeri have now conceded 15 goals from just 11 league games and have scored the same number to give them a zero goal difference.

OptaPaolo tweeted that the 15 goals they have conceded so far make it the first time they have been breached that many times since the 1961/62 season, after 11 matches.

Another piece of bad news from that time is that they finished the campaign 12th on the league table.

These stats are nothing but shocking considering the expectations from the fans when Massimiliano Allegri was named the new manager in the summer.

The Livorno native prides himself on building teams with a solid defensive discipline, and that cannot be said of the current Bianconeri team.

Time is running out for him to get this team ready to win the league title and if he can get them inside the top four, it would be an achievement considering their current form.

Andrea Pirlo made a better start to last season and won both the Super Cup and the Italian Cup. Yet Juve fired him. Would Allegri also get the sack if this season ends badly?