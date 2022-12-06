Juventus defended by Serie A club supremo over legal issues

Lazio president Claudio Lotito insists Juventus cannot be termed the evil side in Italian football as the Bianconeri battle with authorities over capital gains.

Max Allegri’s men have improved on the field, but the club was rocked by the resignation of its president and members of the board recently, which happened just before investigators released damning details into their dealings.

The Bianconeri have been accused of cooking the books and they now face some serious charges, which makes them public enemy number one again.

Considering they were also involved in the Calciopoli of 2006, it seems they are the evil club in the country, but Lotito says that tag will be unfair.

He said via Football Italia:

“To say that Juve are the evil of Italian football is unfair. Today everyone goes out of their way to create dissent against Juventus. Politics is one thing, human value is another. Andrea is a working man.”

Juve FC Says

Juventus is made to look like the bad boys of Italian football even though the club has continued to put the country on the map in international competitions.

It also is one club that brings superstars to Serie A and ensures it can attract investment from international organisations with its star power. It deserves more respect.