In the current day and age, Gleison Bremer is one of the most prized assets at Juventus. The club snatched the defender’s services from under Inter’s nose last summer.

The player enjoyed a decent first campaign at Continassa, but he still sees major room for improvement.

“Now I know the team and the group better. Last season was positive for me, but I certainly could have done better,” said the Brazilian in a long interview with Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

“It wasn’t easy but I’m happy with it. This season, I’m not starting from scratch as I already gained experience at the club. So I’m looking to deliver an improved campaign.

“We must improve on what we did last year and secure a Champions League spot. Then we’ll see match after match, if we can compete for the Scudetto.”

The former Torino defender explains how playing twice per week eventually takes its toll on the player’s body.

“At Toro, we played once a week and had more time to train. When you play every three days, it’s tough.

“The first month you don’t feel it, not even in the second . But from the third month onwards you start to get tired. Last year I played a lot.

“So playing once a week will allow us to focus on the Serie A and the Coppa Italia. It’s disappointing to miss out on the Champions League but we have to look on the bright side.

“Now we’ll have the chance to do more training and improve. With or without the Champions League, Juve remains Juve.”

Bremer named four players he idolized as a child. Three of them are his Brazilian counterparts, while the fourth is Giorgio Chiellini whom he inherited his number 3 jersey at Juventus.

“As a child, you want to be a striker. I started as a midfielder, I liked playing closer to the goal and that’s why I can still score goals. Then I became a defender.

“I like how Casemiro plays, he’s always in the area. Then of course I must mention defenders. In addition to Chiellini, I’d say Thiago Silva and Lucio”.

The Juventus defender also named the most difficult strikers he had to mark between Europe and Serie A.

“In the Champions League, I had to mark Mbappé and Neymar, but in Italy, Osimhen, Immobile and Giroud are certainly the strongest.”

On another note, the 26-year-old reveals he received offers from the Premier League. However, he decided to turn them down in favor of staying at Juventus. Yet, he left the door open for a future switch.

“The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world. It’s true, I had offers. But I want to stay at Juve. This is a great team, the best in Italy.

“I want to do well here. In the future you never know, but I’m only thinking about Juve at the moment.”