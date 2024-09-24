Juventus captain Danilo might decide to waive his automatic contract extension clause at the end of the season, thus putting an end to his time at the club.

The 33-year-old’s current deal will expire at the end of the season. But according to several sources in the Italian media, the contract includes a clause that allows the player to automatically renew his stay for another year under certain conditions.

Some had suggested that this clause can be triggered if the Brazilian manages to feature in 50% of the team’s matches across all competitions, similar to the one activated by Alex Sandro at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Based on the status quo, Danilo appears unlikely to reach this quota, as he’s been scarcely deployed by Thiago Motta.

But even if he manages to reach the supposed target, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) claims the veteran will still opt against triggering the clause, preferring to end his stint with the Bianconeri.

Danilo has been an instrumental stalwart at the back over the past few years and the undisputed locker-room leader since Leonardo Bonuccci’s departure last year.

However, the Brazilian’s role, at least on the pitch, has been greatly reduced since Motta’s arrival. The experienced defender has only played five minutes in the first five Serie A rounds.

Therefore, Danilo may have read the writing on the wall, preferring to put a graceful end to his time at Continassa, thus avoiding an unceremonious exit.