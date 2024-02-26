Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is reportedly getting closer to reaching an agreement with the club over a new contract.

The 29-year-old was the unlikely hero on Sunday, pulling off a last-minute winner over Frosinone, which earned the club its first victory in five fixtures.

This joyous moment could serve as an extra motive for the management to maintain the services of the Italian defender.

Rugani has been plying his trade at Juventus since 2015, only spending a single campaign (2020/21) away on loan between Rennes and Cagliari.

However, his current deal will expire at the end of the season.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, the two parties are close to reaching a new agreement.

The former Empoli man feels comfortable at Continassa and would like to remain at a club that competes at the biggest stages rather than joining a mid-table side.

Moreover, the management would be happy to keep one of their longest-serving players in the stable.

Rugani would add some much-required depth to the backline next season when Juventus return to European competitions.

Nevertheless, the centre-back will have to accept a lower salary.

The player currently earns 2.8 million euros per season as a net salary, while add-ons take the figure beyond 3M.

However, Albanese expects the club to reduce the defender’s salary to 1.5 million in addition to bonuses.

This would be similar to his compatriots Mattia De Sciglio and Mattia Perin who currently earn these figures after accepting wage cuts.