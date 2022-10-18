Juventus defender Gatti receives award at Gran Gala del Calcio

Last night, the AIC held its annual Gran Gala del Calcio award ceremony which pays tribute to the best performers from the previous campaign.

Although Juventus had endured a forgettable season, some of their players still collected awards – although it was mostly for their exploits prior to joining the club.

For instance, Dusan Vlahovic and Gleison Bremer were included in the Best XI formation of the season.

Furthermore, the organizers recognized Federico Gatti as the best player in Serie B in 2021/22.

The defender enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Frosinone, prompting Juventus to anticipate the competition by sealing his signing in January.

The Italian joined Max Allegri’s ranks in the summer, but has only made two appearances thus far this season.

Nonetheless, Gatti still feels that joining Juventus was a dream come true, while identifying Giorgio Chiellini as his idol.

“I have to thank those who voted for me, my colleagues. It’s a pride to receive such an award, it gives me motivation to aim higher,” said the former Frosinone defender after receiving his award via Calciomercato.

“Juventus is a dream that came true. Now it’s a reality that I must exploit as much as possible.

“My idol is Chiellini. But even now I have great role models in the locker room, from Bonucci to Danilo and Bremer. I try to learn from them every day, taking note of the small details.”