Juventus defender gets high praise for his performance against Nantes

Alex Sandro is one of the most criticised Juventus players in recent seasons and the left-back is tipped to leave the club at the end of this term.

However, it seems he would leave with a bang after delivering one of his finest performances in white and black last night.

Sandro was in top form against Nantes in France and nearly added a goal to his all-around performance on the night.

After his superb showing in the fixture, Calciomercato rated him 7/10 and added:

“Only Lafont, with two beautiful parades, denies him the goal. It does not push as in the best times, but from arm in the three-way defence it has found continuity. And in the final save a goal.”

Juve FC Says

Sandro has not looked the part for much of the last two seasons, which explains why he seems to be on his way out of Juventus.

However, the performance from last night was a reminder of how good he can be when he is on his day and could make us reconsider his future.

The left-back still has time to earn a new deal and if he maintains the standard for the rest of the term, he might sign a new contract.