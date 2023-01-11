Club News

Juventus defender gets recognition Serie A Best XI from Round 17

January 11, 2023 - 12:00 pm

Last Saturday, Juventus earned a hard-fought victory at the expense of Udinese, extending their winning streak in the process to eight Serie A matches in a row.

While Moise Kean failed to hit the back of the net, it was Danilo who eventually pushed forward to secure the late winner. Substitutes Leandro Paredes and Federico Chiesa combined to create the goal, while the Brazilian put himself in the place at the right time to score the tap-in.

Moreover, the 31-year-old put up a typically solid showing at the back, helping the Bianconeri collecting another clean sheet.

So between his defensive prowess and attacking exploits, Danilo was a natural inclusion in the Best XI formation for Round 17 published by Calciomercato.

The former Man City man joins Milan’s Pierre Kalulu and Monza’s Luca Caldirola at the back, while new Salernitana goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa gets the nod again.

For their part, Juve’s next opponents Napoli have three representatives in the lineup following their away victory against Sampdoria. Victor Osimhen spearheads the formation, joined by his teammates Eljif Elmas and Mario Rui.

Serie A Round 17 (3-4-2-1): Ochoa (Salernitana); Danilo (Juventus), Kalulu (Milan), Caldirola (Monza); Ciurria (Monza), Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Marin (Empoli), Mario Rui (Napoli); Elmas (Napoli), Laziovic (Verona); Osimhen (Napoli)

