Juventus defender gifts a shirt to Bastian Schweinsteiger

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has gifted one of his shirts to former Germany international Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Bonucci has been one of the world’s finest defenders and has been a professional for around two decades.

During this time, the Azzurri star has played against some of the finest talents and excelled. This has earned him several fans and one of them is Schweinsteiger.

He gifted the German a shirt and the delighted former Manchester United midfielder posted it on Twitter with the caption:

“Grazie mille, Bonucci. A special jersey that I am very happy about, from one of the best defenders of all time!

“It will get a special place at home for sure.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has been one of the world’s finest players and is approaching the end of his career now.

We have enjoyed his talents for several seasons, but his persistent injuries this term suggest now is the time to start planning for his departure.

Bonucci is still very important in our dressing room, but he cannot really help us too much more and the intelligent thing to do is to find a successor for him as soon as possible.

Hopefully, he will be fit to play some games for us before this campaign ends.