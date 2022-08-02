Daniele Rugani has entered an important summer in his career as he continues to be ignored for a bigger role at Juventus.

The media tipped the defender to be one of the club’s main centre-backs in the future when he first burst onto the scene with them.

However, that has not happened, and Juve have added Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer to their squad in this transfer window.

Both players will be ahead of him on the pecking order, and the Bianconeri could still add a new centre back to their squad.

The defender now has to make a decision, and he currently has four options, according to Il Bianconero.

The report says he could either choose to move on loan to either Empoli or Verona, or he can decide to move to Galatasaray on a permanent transfer.

His fourth option is to remain at Juve, where he has a deal that doesn’t expire until 2024, but that means he would play less football.

Juve FC Says

Rugani has struggled to gain relevance at Juve for some time, and he probably should consider leaving the club.

The defender did well on loan at Cagliari recently, and he probably needs to join a smaller club to keep playing.