Federico Gatti has been called up to replace Cristiano Biraghi in the Italy squad for their upcoming match against England this evening.

Gatti did not feature in the previous game against Malta, as he was hoping for an opportunity to represent his country during this international window.

While he remains a key player for Juventus, he faces stiff competition from several top talents within the Italy national team. This has limited his playing time, and he has yet to fully convince Luciano Spalletti that he can be relied upon for the Azzurri.

Nevertheless, Il Bianconero reports that Gatti is expected to participate in the match against England, as he has been confirmed in the squad for this challenging fixture.

Juve FC Says

It’s always a source of pride when our players have the opportunity to represent their national teams, and Gatti has been delighted to join the Azzurri camp.

He has previously faced England while playing for his country, and he likely aspires to be part of the team for this upcoming match. Nevertheless, the ultimate decision rests with the coach.

What Gatti must focus on is delivering strong performances in training, making it challenging for the manager to overlook him during the selection process.

As a club, we certainly hope he gets the chance to play. Equally important, we hope he returns to the Allianz Stadium without any injuries.