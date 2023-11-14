In the final weekend before the November international break, Juventus extended their winning streak to five matches by overcoming Cagliari by two goals to one.

While the Bianconeri strikers once again failed to put their names on the scoresheet, it was Max Allegri’s defenders who led the way.

Gleison Bremer directed Filip Kostic’s freekick towards goal and then Daniele Rugani added the second from a scrappy finish.

But at the end of the day, it was the Brazilian who got the nod in the Serie A Team of the Week.

The league’s official Instagram account revealed the Best XI formation from Round 12 and it includes the unyielding Bremer.

The 26-year-old has been on superb form in recent weeks, rising the the plate in the absence of club captain Danilo.

The former Torino defender earned his place in the fantasy lineup after receiving a rating of 7/10 for his display against Cagliari.

Former Juventus defender Radu Dragusin joins him at the back after scoring the winner for Genoa against Hellas Verona.

Inter wingback Federico Dimarco completes the backline after delivering an early contender for the goal of the season.

The lineup also includes Vikor Kovalenko who stunned Napoli with a last-gasp winner for Empoli, and super-sub Nicola Sansone who led Lecce’s memorable comeback against Milan.

Serie A Round 12 (3-4-3): Berisha (Empoli); Dragusin (Genoa), Bremer (Juventus), Dimarco (Inter); Kovalenko (Empoli), Colpani (Monza), Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Thorstvedt (Sassuolo); Dia (Salernitana), Zirkzee (Bologna), Sansone (Lecce)