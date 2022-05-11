Juventus defender is one step away from signing a new contract

Following the renewals of Juan Cuadrado and Mattia Perin, a third Juventus player could join the fray and put his signature on a new deal.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Mattia De Sciglio is one step away from extending his Juventus contract.

The source believes that the negotiations between the two parties are practically done, and the fullback is now ready to extend his tenure in Turin.

The 29-year-old rose through the ranks of Milan and became a favorite of Max Allegri. In 2017, he reunited with his old manager at Juventus.

However, his time at the Allianz Stadium has been filled with highs and lows. Following Andrea Pirlo’s arrival last season, the club sent De Sciglio on loan towards Olympique Lyon.

Nonetheless, Allegri’s return last summer sparked a new life in the player’s Juventus stint.

The Italy international is currently running on an expiring contract, but it appears that his decent outings this season have earned him a new deal. However, the agreement will surely include reduced wages, which has become a general policy for the management since the arrival of CEO Maurizio Arrivabene.

Juve FC say

Thanks to his ability to cover on both flanks, De Sciglio remains an important member in terms of squad depth.

But his imminent renewal must not rule out new signings that can truly bolster the fullback department (particularly the left side).