Juventus defender leaves Italy camp ahead of Switzerland clash

On Friday night, Italy will be hoping to book their spot in next year’s World Cup by beating their Group C rivals Switzerland on home soil.

The two nations are currently level on points, and even shared the spoils during their first meeting which ended 1-1. Therefore, this will be a winner takes all encounter.

But unfortunately for Roberto Mancini, he will have to do it without a host of stars who will be missing with injuries.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has left the national team’s camp and returned to Turin where he’ll be monitored by the club’s medical staff.

The 37-year-old sustained an adductor injury during the warmup ahead of Juve’s match against Fiorentina last Saturday which saw him replaced by Daniele Rugani.

The captain was expected to recover in time for the big qualifier, but instead, he joins the long list of absentees which includes Roma duo Lorenzo Pellegrini and Nicolò Zaniolo. Atalanta’s Rafael Toloi, Lazio’s Ciro Immobile, PSG’s Marco Verratti and his Juventus teammate Moise Kean.

On the other hand, Nicolò Barella remains a doubt, but Mancini will be hoping to have him at his disposal on Friday.

Juve FC say

At the age of 37, Chiellini simply can’t take risks anymore when it comes to his physical shape if we wishes to extend his playing career until 2023.

The center back should be running on a light schedule to preserve his energy levels, and getting two weeks of rest will do him well.