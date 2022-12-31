Daniele Rugani is arguably one of the poorest defenders at Juventus performance wise and the Bianconeri will be happy if he leaves them.

They have had him on their books for a number of years and handed him a long-term deal in 2019 to ward off interest in his signature.

The defender has a contract until 2024 and continues to regress after struggling on loan at Rennes and Cagliari.

The Bianconeri now have to keep him until his deal expires because there is hardly a club willing to buy him.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the main reason it is so hard to move him on is that he earns a lot of money and only a few clubs can pay him that much and none believe he is good enough.

Juve FC Says

One problem for big clubs when they want to sell a flop is that they mostly earn a lot of money which average clubs cannot pay.

Rugani proved at Cagliari and Rennes that he is now an average or below-average defender who is simply not good enough for Juve.

But we have to put up with seeing him every day until the summer of 2024, which is sad for everyone involved.

We could offer to pay some of his wages if he agrees to leave and join a new club.