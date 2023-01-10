Danilo has been an exemplary defender for Juventus since he moved to the club and his reliability earned him the club’s vice-captain this season.

The Brazilian has been a blessing since he moved to the Allianz Stadium in 2019 and has continued to deliver some top-level performances in Turin.

In this campaign, Danilo has been one of the Bianconeri most outstanding players and has now been recognized as one of the best defenders in the Italian top flight.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the former Manchester City man is one of the top five defenders in Serie A this season after 17 rounds of matches.

He is in a group that includes the likes of Kim Min-Jae, and Perr Schuurs, among others.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is one of the most reliable footballers at Juventus now and deserves to be mentioned among the best in the league for the consistency of performance he delivers.

The defender has become our latest vice-captain and has often led by example, which shows why Max Allegri loves the Brazilian so much.

We expect him to remain at the Allianz Stadium beyond his current deal, which expires in 2024 if he stays fit and reliable.