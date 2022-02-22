Juventus defender named amongst the best XI of Serie A round 26

It has been an incredibly unusual weekend in the Calcio world, with all the big Serie A boys failing to win their respective matches.

So while Juventus fans were displeased by the underwhelming Derby della Mole draw, the following results brought some consolation to the black and white faithful – especially Atalanta’s defeat at the hands of Fiorentina.

Nevertheless, Matthijs de Ligt put up a great performance against the Granata, and for the second week in a row, he received a mention in the best XI formation of the Italian weekend published by Calciomercato.

The Dutchman scored the opening goal in the derby and was solid at the back. But Torino’s Bremer was arguably the best performer in the Derby after neutralizing the threat of Dusan Vlahovic. Thus, the Brazilian is included as well.

However, the formation is dominated by Sassuolo who delivered the biggest upset of round 26 by beating Inter 2-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

Therefore, five Neroverdi stars appear on the list – Domenico Berardi, Gianluca Scamacca, Hamed Traorè, Maxime Lopez and goalkeeper Andrea Consigli.

Best Serie A XI from round 26 (4-2-3-1): Consigli (Sassuolo); Mazzocchi (Venezia), Bremer (Torino), de Ligt (Juventus). Zalewski (Roma); Lopez (Sassuolo), Tamezé (Verona); Berardi (Sassuolo), Barak (Verona), Traorè (Sassuolo); Scamacca (Sassuolo)