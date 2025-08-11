The aftershocks of Malick Thiaw’s transfer to Newcastle United have hit Juventus, as Facundo Gonzalez is edging closer to joining Genoa.

The Bianconeri were linked with a move to Thiaw who was reportedly offered by Milan as a counterpart in a swap deal involving Dusan Vlahovic. Nevertheless, Damien Comolli and Co. weren’t interested.

Yet, the Rossoneri have found themselves a richer buyer in Newcastle. The two clubs have now struck an agreement worth €35 million plus bonuses which will see the 23-year-old German join the Premier League sides.

Newcastle, Milan, Genoa & Juventus involved in domino effect

As reported earlier, Milan have swiftly identified a replacement for Thiaw in Koni De Winter. The former Juventus defender managed to impress at Genoa over the past two seasons, and is now set to reunite with Max Allegri on a deal worth €20m plus €5m, while the Bianconeri will pocket a sell-on fee worth circa €3 million.

However, this won’t be the end of Juve’s involvement in this domino effect.

According to Sport Mediaset via TuttoJuve, Genoa have decided to accelerate their attempts to sign Gonzalez from the Bianconeri after agreeing to sell De Winter.

As the source explains, the Grifone are waiting to finalise the transfer of the Belgian defender to Milan before negotiating the Uruguayan’s move with Juventus.

Genoa will intensify their talks with Juventus for Facundo Gonzalez

The Ligurians have been on the 22-year-old’s trail since the start of the summer, but we could finally witness a breakthrough in the coming days.

Gonzalez signed for Juventus in the summer of 2023 after rising through the ranks at Valencia. However, he never took part in an official fixture for the Bianconeri, as he spent the last two campaigns on loan at Sampdoria and Feyenoord, respectively.

The young defender rejoined Igor Tudor’s squad this summer, but he has no place in the manager’s plans. His contract with the Turin-based giants will expire in June 2026.