From the culprit in Sassuolo to the hero in the Derby della Mole, Federico Gatti is the author of an inspiring redemption story.

The 25-year-old is no stranger to overcoming obstacles, as not so long ago, he was still working as a bricklayer while trying to carve himself a football career at Italy’s lower tiers.

Nowadays, the defender has cemented himself as a regular starter at the Allianz Stadium and has also earned a call-up from the Italian national team.

Furthermore, this positive moment could culminate in a new contract that the club has been working on in recent months.

According to Leggo via JuventusNews24, Gatti is on the verge of signing a contract renewal that would tie him to Juventus until 2028.

The player’s current deal runs until 2027. He initially signed for the Old Lady in January 2022 but remained with Frosinone on loan until the following summer.

As the source explains, the Italy international will also earn a pay rise. He’ll be collecting 1.5 million euros per season as net wages.

Juve FC say

At the moment, Gatti appears to be the prototype of players that Juventus are looking to build upon. We’re talking about a determined, hard-working young man who doesn’t weigh much on the wage bill.

Nevertheless, the management must still pair this type of players with more renowned names who have experience to lead the club back to the biggest stages.

Finding a balance in this regard will be crucial for the club’s success.