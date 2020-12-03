Juventus defender out again for injury after Champions League match

During the Champions League clash between Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv, the Bianconeri defender Merih Demiral was benched at the 68th minute for suspicion of a muscular problem, with his substitute Radu Dragusin collecting his first Juventus cap,

Today, as Juventus’ official site has stated, the clinical examinations have revealed “a low-grade lesion of the rectus femoris muscle of the right thigh”.

Demiral’s condition will be evaluated in 10 days, so in the next matches the only central defenders available for Andrea Pirlo will be Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt, with Danilo keen to continue playing as centre back and the recovered Alex Sandro as an important alternative.

Saturday afternoon, for the derby against Torino, Juventus’ defence in the 3-4-1-2 formation will probably be composed by Bonucci, de Ligt and Danilo, with Juan Cuadrado as right winger becoming the right-back when Pirlo’s team will switch to the 4-4-2 formation during Torino’s offensive actions.