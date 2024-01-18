Juventus captain Danilo isn’t intrigued by a move to the Saudi Pro League, preferring to maintain his current post in Turin.

Last summer, a host of top-notch stars flocked to the Middle East to enjoy the riches of the Arabic clubs.

While more renowned names could follow suit in January, the Juventus skipper won’t be among them.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Al-Ettihad are looking to sign a high-profile defender this month.

The Saudi club also have Danilo on their shortlist. Nevertheless, the 32-year-old only has eyes for Juventus.

As the source notes, this isn’t the first time that the Brazilian has rejected a tempting offer, whether from a sporting or financial standpoint.

The versatile defender already refused calls from Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the past, as he remains loyal to the Bianconeri cause.

The Turin-based newspaper believes that the player is solely focused on Juventus, and is looking forward to extending his contract until 2026.

Danilo joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 as a makeweight in the operation that saw Joao Cancelo heading to Manchester City.

Nevertheless, he gradually established himself as a reliable defender at the back, capable of interpreting various roles.

The Brazil international also demonstrated impeccable leadership skills that recognized him as the club’s main captain in all but name throughout the previous campaigns.

With Leonardo Bonucci now gone, Danilo inherited the armband for good in the summer.