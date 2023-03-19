A couple of weeks ago, interim Brazilian national team manager Ramon Menezes opted to leave Juventus duo Danilo and Gleison Bremer from his first squad.

The Selecao travel to Morocco during the international break for a meeting against the 2022 World Cup Dark Horses on March 26.

The interim manager took over following Tite’s departure. The latter left his post on the back of a disappointing World Cup campaign that saw the five-team winners eliminated at the hands of Croatia in the quarter-finals.

But after leaving out Bremer from his initial squad, Menezes has now resorted to the Juventus centre-back to replace the injured Marquinhos.

“Defender Bremer and forward Yuri Alberto are called up to the Brazilian national team for the friendly match against Morocco,” reads the official press release as published by JuventusNews24.

“The pair were called up after Marquinhos and Richarlison were injured and unable to play the match on the 25th, in Tangier, at the Ibn Batouta stadium in Morocco.”

Despite being widely considered amongst the finest defenders in Italian football, Bremer is yet to gain the recognition he deserves in his home country.

The 26-year-old only has three caps to his name with the senior national team, so let’s see if he can make this opportunity count.