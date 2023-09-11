After sustaining a muscular problem in Empoli, many feared that Federico Gatti could miss Juve’s next encounter against Lazio.

But thankfully, test results ruled out an injury, while the international break is allowing the defender to rest and regain his optimal physical condition.

According to ilBianconero, Gatti has recovered and is aiming for a starting berth in next Saturday’s clash against Lazio.

The Bianconeri will host the capital side at the Allianz Stadium in what will be the club’s biggest test of the season thus far. The Old Lady collected seven points from the first three rounds, but are yet to win at home.

For his part, Gatti remained on the bench on the opening day in Udine and then during the 1-1 draw against Bologna in Round 2.

But following an unconvincing display from Alex Sandro against the Rossoblu, Max Allegri resorted to the Italian defender. The 25-year-old delivered the goods with an impressive outing in Empoli.

The former Frosinone man was solid at the back, helping the club register a clean sheet. He also contributed on the opposite end of the pitch, winning a spot kick that Dusan Vlahovic failed to convert.

Therefore, Gatti’s presence would surely serve as a boost to the Bianconeri’s backline, as his services will be needed against Ciro Immobile and company.

If he manages to pass the fitness test, the Italian will likely start alongside Gleison Bremer and Danilo in the back-three.