Juventus defender rejects offer to join Celtic

Mattia de Sciglio has turned down the chance to join Celtic this summer, despite Juventus willingness to allow him to leave.

The 27 year-old has fallen down the pecking order of late, finding himself behind Danilo, Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado for a place in the team.

Andrea Pirlo is believed to have opened the door for the right-back to depart, and is willing to listen to offers this month, and Celtic followed that up with a bid.

De Sciglio had other ideas however, and rejected the chance to move to the Scottish Premier League according to Gianluca di Marzio.

While Celtic may be described as the ‘Juventus of Scotland’ due to their dominance of Scottish football over the last decade, their division is not able to boast the same reputation or pull as others, and definitely does not have the ability to challenge in the Champions League any more.

The Hoops have only qualified for the group stages of the CL on two occasions since 2014, despite winning their domestic league title by a clear margin each season, and didn’t make it out of their group on either occasion.

You cannot blame de Sciglio for believing he will get a better offer, especially considering that it wasn’t long ago that he was the first-choice fullback for Italy, and that he is still only 26 years-old.

Mattia did come off the bench against Sampdoria in our Serie A fixture last month, and could well prefer to play a bit-part role in Turin this term, but would that be better for his international aspirations with the European Championships coming up next summer than playing a key role in Scotland?

Patrick