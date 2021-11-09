Juventus defender reportedly close to extension despite having a contract until 2024

Although the majority of Juventus fans were left displeased by the exchange that saw Joao Cancelo joining Manchester City, Danilo has proven to be a respectable soldier for the Old Lady’s cause.

The Brazilian surely doesn’t possess the technical skills and the sublime dribbles and crosses of his Portuguese counterpart, but his defensive solidity and tactical versatility renders him a key piece in Max Allegri’s technical scheme.

According to JuveNews, the club is considering renewing the 30-year-old’s contract despite the fact that it runs until June 2024.

Danilo was the object of interest from some European top clubs last summer – including Bayern Munich – and the report believes that the Bianconeri are looking to tie the player in order to ward off the suitors.

Juve Fc say

Yes, Danilo has performed amiably during the last 12 months so, either in his natural right-back role or in various other positions. But would it be wise to offer him a long-term contract?

The former Porto and Manchester City man will be 33 by the time his current contract expires, and we all know how things can drastically change in a player’s career once he passes his 30th birthday.

We all remember how Sami Khedira’s contract became a burden for the club at a time when the German’s career was practically finished.

Therefore, it might be better for the management to primarily focus on extending the contracts of those who are running on expiring deals, the likes of Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado, and delay Danilo’s extension for another year or so.