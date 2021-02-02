Juventus defender seals Serie A loan move

It has been an unusual season for Daniele Rugani to say the least.

Once regarded as one the best defensive prospects in Italian football, the 26-year-old failed to cement himself in a starting berth after making the move from Empoli to Juve.

Between 2015 and 2020, the young center back had often found himself relegated to the bench, as he couldn’t break thorough a defensive line consisted of more experienced players, the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Mehdi Benatia.

With the arrival of Matthijs De Ligt and Merih Demiral in the summer of 2019, the Italian fell even further in the pecking order, and thus his departure last summer wasn’t a surprise for anyone.

after completing his loan move to Iigue 1 side Stade Rennais, the former Empoli youngster was expected to lead the backline of the Champions league newcomers.

Nonetheless, the unlucky defender was hit with a thigh problem which kept him out for several months, as he only made one league appearance for the French side.

Therefore, all parties have agreed to terminate the loan spell earlier than expected, and a host of Serie A clubs were interested in bolstering their defenses with the Juventus man.

Whilst Torino and Bologna were linked as possible destinations, it was Cagliari who sealed the deal, and brought Rugani to Sardinia’s capital.

Few hours before the closure of the January transfer market on Monday, the Rossoblu released an official statement on their official website (via TuttoMercatoWeb).

“Cagliari Calcio announces that it has acquired from Juventus the sporting services of Daniele Rugani who will join on loan until the end of the 2020-21 sporting season.”

The Italian defender will be competing for a starting spot against veterans Diego Godin, Ragnar Klavan, as well as the young Sebastian Walukiewicz.