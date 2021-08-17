Juventus defender set for two-year loan at Cagliari

Following his emergence as one of the most promising talents in Juve’s U-23 squad, Radu Dragusin could be set for an experience in Serie A.

In the presence of Leonadro Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt and even Daniel Rugani, the 19-year-old would struggle for playing time with the Bianconeri’s first team.

Thus, a loan move to another club seems to be the obvious solution for the young defender, in order to gain some experience at the top level.

The Romanian has been linked with a move to Cagliari in the last few weeks, and although Genoa were also mentioned, the Sardinians have apparently won the race.

According to ilBianconero, Dragusin will spend the next two campaigns on loan at Cagliari, before returning to Turin in the summer of 2023.

Therefore, the Old Lady management will insist that the move is only a temporary one, with no option to buy included. The player’s agent also agrees that this solution would be in the best interest of the young center back.

The Romanian made some appearances with the first team under Andrea Pirlo’s tutelage last season, and he was also a part of Max Allegri’s pre-season squad this summer.

Dragusin’s contract was about to expire by the end of the last campaign, but Juventus eventually managed to put his signature on paper, warding off the interest of several European clubs.