Federico Gatti will reportedly earn a new Juventus contract following his stellar start to the campaign. The new deal will almost see his salary doubled.

The 26-year-old has been the designated club captain since the start of the season. With Danilo cast aside, the Italian has donned the armband in all four fixtures since the start of the season.

Gatti has been repaying Thiago Motta’s faith with a string of impressive displays at the back. The Old Lady has yet to concede a goal this season, and a significant part of the credit goes to the former Frosinone man, especially for his heroics against Empoli.

Therefore, Juventus are looking to reward the centre-back with a new and improved contract just one year after signing the last renewal.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has been working on the matter for several weeks.

The Bianconeri are looking to raise the Italian’s salary from 1.3 million euros to 2.5 million per year.

Gatti’s current contract runs until June 2028, so it remains to be seen what would be the new deadline.

The Rivoli native started his career as an amateur in Italy’s lower divisions while supporting himself with a day job as a bricklayer.

Following his big breakthrough with Frosinone, Juventus poached his services in January 2022 before adding him to the squad in the ensuing summer.