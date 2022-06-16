Throughout the course of the campaign, Juventus had to find solutions for five players who were running on expiring contracts.

One way or the other, the management reached conclusions for four of them. Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi left the club as free agents, while Mattia Perin signed a two-year extension and Juan Cuadrado triggered an automatic renewal clause for another season.

However, Mattia De Sciglio’s future remained unresolved… until today.

The official Juventus website announced on Thursday the renewal of the player’s contract for another three season. His new deal will last on 30 June 2025.

Earlier in the day, Corriere dello Sport via (JuventusNews24) had assured that De Sciglio will put his signature on a new Juventus contract in a matter of hours.

Naturally, the new deal included a pay cut, which has been the theme since the arrival of CEO Maurizio Arrivebene.

The report believes that the versatile fullback will earn 1.5 million euros as a net salary per season.

De Sciglio started his playing career at Milan and got his breakthrough under Allegri’s watch. He joined Juventus in 2017 and has been plying his trade in Turin ever since – except for the 2020/21 season which he spent on loan at Lyon.