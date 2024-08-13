Juventus outcast defender Daniele Rugani has several options on the table, but his preference still lies with Ajax.

The 30-year-old has been one of the players omitted from Thiago Motta’s pre-season plans. The list includes some household names like Federico Chiesa, Arkadiusz Milik and Wojciech Szczesny.

But while Juve are struggling to find buyers for the other players, Rugani seemingly has an abundance of suitors, possibly due to his affordable price tag.

The former Empoli man has been linked with a move to Amsterdam over the past few weeks. Several sources in the Italian media suggested that the deal is about to reach the finish line.

Nevertheless, recent reports claimed that the Italian has attracted interest from the Arabian peninsula, particularly from UAE side Al-Ain as well as Saudi Pro League clubs.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Rugani is still in favor of joining Ajax rather than embarking on an experience outside Europe.

The pink newspaper adds that the experienced centre-back would find an Italian coach in charge of the Lancers in the shape of Francesco Farioli, a factor that would facilitate his adjustment to Dutch football.

The Tuscan defender has been plying his trade at Juventus since 2015, but never managed to establish himself as a regular starter at the club.

He was recently rewarded for his loyalty and professionalism with a new contract lasting until June 2026, but Motta’s arrival changed his fate.