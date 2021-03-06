Juventus defender targeting Champions League return

From Porto to Porto.

Giorgio Chiellini entered the first leg of the Champions League round 16 at the Stadio Dragao as Juve’s captain.

Nonetheless, the 36-year-old had to leave the pitch in the first half with a muscular injury.

The veteran had been suffering for several injury problems in the last few years, which made the fans worry about that latest setback.

However, Tuttosport (via ilBianconero) had some reassuring news for the Old Lady supporters, as Chiellini is expected to be available for the second leg.

This would undoubtedly be an important boost for the Bianconeri ahead of their crucial clash against the Portuguese champions.

Porto are currently leading on aggregate after a 2-1 victory in the first leg.

Nevertheless, Juventus will have the chance to turn the result upside down on Tuesday night whilst playing at home.

For his part, Chiellini has been one of the most solid defenders this season at the disposal of Andrea Pirlo.

The veteran has put up some incredibly solid shifts against the likes of Sampdoria and Roma this year.

If the captain would indeed be available for the big European encounter, it remains to be seen whether or not Pirlo would risk him from the start.

It should be mentioned that Chiellini’s teammates Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt have also been suffering from injuries lately, which is leaving the Italian manager with very options at the back.

Therefore, could Chiellini’s return to the pitch coincident with another Porto clash?