Juventus defender tests positive for Covid-19 while on international duty

For a thousand reasons and perhaps more, the big clubs simply hate the international break. Every time the teams release their players, they expect some of them to return either injured or exhausted.

In this day and age, Covid-19 is proving to be yet another thorn that complicates international travelling.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the Brazilian national team has announced that Alex Sandro has tested positive for the worldwide virus.

Thankfully, the left-back is asymptomatic and will remain in his country for his quarantine period before returning to Italy once he tests negative.

The former Porto man featured for the whole 90 minutes during the Selecao’s last World Cup qualifying fixture against Ecuador last Thursday, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Brazil have already sealed their spot at Qatar 2022, so Sandro’s absence won’t be a major blow by any means.

However, the player will now miss Juve’s next Serie A fixture. The Bianconeri are set to welcome Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Therefore, Max Allegri will probably have to rely on either Luca Pellegrini or Mattia De Sciglio on the left side of the defense.

We’ll have to wait to see if the Brazilian will able to make a swift return and make himself available for next week’s fixtures.

Juventus host Sassuolo for the Coppa Italia quarter finals on Thursday 10 February before traveling to play Atalanta three days later.