Ajax have finally unblocked the transfer of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani who will arrive in Amsterdam tomorrow.

The 30-year-old has been omitted from Thiago Motta’s plans this summer despite recently signing a new Juventus contract valid until 2026.

Therefore, the player and his agent Davide Torchia have been searching for a new destination.

The former Empoli man has been linked with a host of possible suitors, but Ajax have been his most consistent admirers.

So despite emerging interest from Arabian clubs as well as a new onslaught from Bologna, the Dutch giants have reached the finish line first.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Lancers have finally managed to unlock the deal by offloading one of their players and, therefore, making room for Rugani in their squad.

The transfer market guru adds that Ajax and Juventus have an agreement over the transfer, albeit he doesn’t reveal any details regarding the figures and formula.

Nevertheless, Di Marzio insists the centre-back will be in Amsterdam on Monday to undergo his medical tests before signing for his new club.

Rugani started his career at Empoli where he managed to impress under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri. This earned him a move to Juventus in 2015.

However, the defender never truly cemented himself as a regular starter.

The Italian served as a backup for the legendary BBC trio (Barzagli, Bonucci and Chiellini) in his early years at the club, and has recently become Gleison Bremer’s understudy.