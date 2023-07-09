Juventus defender wants a reunion with Maurizio Sarri

Leonardo Bonucci’s departure from Juventus in the current transfer window appears increasingly likely, as the defender continues to be linked with other clubs.

Bonucci had limited playing time in the previous season, and if Juventus Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli is looking to offload surplus players, the veteran defender could be high on the list.

Juve reportedly hopes that Bonucci can secure a new club, with recent links suggesting interest from Newcastle United and clubs in Saudi Arabia. However, it seems that Bonucci’s preference is to remain in Serie A, and a report from Calciomercato indicates that he desires a move to Lazio.

Joining Lazio would see Bonucci reunite with his former coach Maurizio Sarri, and according to the report, the defender is leaning towards this option.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci is no longer the effective and reliable player we need and we can see why the club wants him to leave.

Giuntoli knows he has to flush out some of the old men in the group before he can add players who will take the club to another level.

Bonucci might not fetch us any money in transfer fees, but releasing ourselves from paying his salaries will release valuable funds for us to add another player to our squad in this transfer window.