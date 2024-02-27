The agent of Daniele Rugani provides some positive updates regarding contract negotiations with the Juventus management.

The 29-year-old has been at the club since 2015 after cementing himself as one of the best up-and-coming young defenders in Serie A during his time at Empoli.

The Italian never truly established himself as a regular starter in Turin, and even had to undergo two loan spells at Rennes and Cagliari in 2020/21.

However, he remains a reliable backup for the club.

On Sunday, Rugani filled in for injured Juventus captain Danilo, and emerged as the unlikely hero with a 95th-minute winner against Frosinone.

This enchanting event could be an additional motive for the management to maintain the centre-back’s services beyond the current campaign.

Rugani’s contract will expire at the end of the season, but his agent, Davide Torchia, expects to find an accord with the club.

The player’s representative insists that the two parties share a great relationship, while hinting that his client is willing to accept a pay cut.

“The conditions to move forward together are there,” said Torchia in his interview with Tuttosport via IlBianconero.

“Daniele is fully aware of the club’s financial situation and is willing to come to Juve’s aid.

“Rugani wants to help bring Juve back to the Champions League and is doing everything to deserve the renewal.

“The rapport with the club is excellent. We are waiting for their call.”

This season, Rugani has made 14 appearances across all competitions, contributing with three goals.

The player currently earns 2.8 million euros as net wages per season, but as we reported yesterday, the club is now offering him 1.5M plus bonuses.