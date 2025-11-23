EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 13: Giorgio Chiellini attends the Gold Carpet during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini had offered the current a valuable piece of advise, one that has yet to be taken to heart.

The 41-year-old, who currently serves as the club’s Director of Football Strategy, is universally regarded as one of the best defenders in his generation.

In addition to his current administrative role, the Euro 2020 winning-captain is able to provide the players technical advice based on his immense experience at the highest level, spanning over almost two decades.

Giorgio Chiellini had already warned Juventus about the defensive approach

This season, Juventus have developed a knack for conceding goals from long range, as we’ve witnessed on several occasions, including the Derby d’Italia, when Hakan Calhanoglu pulled off a screamer.

Therefore, ahead of the league contest against Atalanta in late September, Chiellini had urged the players to be more aggressive and confrontational in these situations.

“I think we must work to show the players that in this type of situation, it is important to be aggressive as much as possible, but not to go too deep,” said the former Juventus captain.

And yet, Rolando Mandragora’s super strike on Saturday proves that the Bianconeri players have yet to fully absorb this concept.

Juventus lacked tenacity when defending Fiorentina’s goal

After taking the lead through Filip Kostic, Juventus seemed to be on the right path towards collecting all three points at the expense of the struggling Fiorentina.

However, two of their former players combined to deliver a sensational equaliser, with Moise Kean setting up Mandragora who fired an outrageous shot from long range.

While the quality of the shot is undeniable, most fans and observers would agree that the Juventus players were too complacent and casual, allowing the Viola midfielder too much time and space to inflict the damage.

Sadly for Juventus, this is the sort of goal that could have been easily avoided, had the players taken heed of Chiellini’s invaluable words.